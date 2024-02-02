Cardano (ADA) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.08 billion and approximately $427.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.56 or 0.05356306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00083896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,425,813,129 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

