Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $35,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $318.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $322.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

