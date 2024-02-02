Carnival Co. & plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.3 %

CCL stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.