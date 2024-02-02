Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CVCO traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $341.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $365.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
