Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

BATS:CBOE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

