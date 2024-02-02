Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. 1,870,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,750. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Celestica by 90.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Celestica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Celestica by 983.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

