Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Up 6.4% Following Earnings Beat

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.09. 60,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 129,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $62,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $181,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $532.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

