Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CVCY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.85. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

