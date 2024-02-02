Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CIA stock opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

