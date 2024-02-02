Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.91. 51,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

