Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $890.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.04. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

