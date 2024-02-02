Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Cable One worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 122.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $551.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.18 and a 52 week high of $861.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

