Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after buying an additional 292,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694 over the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.