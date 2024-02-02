Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,441.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,284.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,061.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,448.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

