Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,325,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

