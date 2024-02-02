Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.25 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

