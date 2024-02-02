Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 41,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CI opened at $307.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.16.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

