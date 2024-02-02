Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Owens Corning Stock Performance
NYSE OC opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
