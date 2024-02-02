Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 5.2 %

FTV stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $82.36.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

