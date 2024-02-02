Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

