Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHK. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.93 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

