Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $99.69. 355,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

