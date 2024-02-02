CIBC Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 1.2 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AD.UN opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$18.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.05. The firm has a market cap of C$767.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.