Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,920 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,597,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,761,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 216,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

