Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.97. 150,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

