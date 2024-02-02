Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 101,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.