City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $63,600.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

City stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Stephens raised their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

