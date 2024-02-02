Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.3 %

Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

