Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearfield updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.49) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

Clearfield Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 315,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $436.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 57.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.