Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.