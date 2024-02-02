Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.92.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.