Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Teradyne stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

