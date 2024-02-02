Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Clorox also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

