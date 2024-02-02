Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.37 and last traded at $79.43. 921,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,741,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,454,919 shares in the company, valued at $117,717,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,507,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

