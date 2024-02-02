Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Down 5.2%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 14,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 34,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

