Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cohu stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

