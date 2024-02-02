Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.94 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

