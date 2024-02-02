Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.98 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $82.07 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

