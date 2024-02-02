Comparing Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Credit Saison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29% Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Credit Saison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.13 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.87 Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Saison has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Saison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Credit Saison shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Credit Saison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Credit Saison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 99.38%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Credit Saison.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.