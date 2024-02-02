Compound Price Tops $54.28 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $54.28 or 0.00125602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $438.11 million and approximately $29.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,781 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,780.51576049 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.98147177 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $30,278,583.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

