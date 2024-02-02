Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

