Contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.01% -1.46% -0.17% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 3 1 0 1.83 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than U Power.

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.01 billion 0.16 $64.30 million ($0.01) -822.00 U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats U Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and United States of America. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

