Contrasting Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.90) -0.11

Analyst Ratings

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portage Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,031.82%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Portage Biotech N/A -117.92% -90.30%

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Portage Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

