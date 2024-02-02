Contrasting NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 3.03 -$9.26 million $1.13 27.54 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.00 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -18.79

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 163.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35% Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Veris Residential on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

