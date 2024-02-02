Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.7 %

CLB opened at $15.03 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $702.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

