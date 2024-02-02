Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

