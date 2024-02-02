Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.
Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
