Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.180 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.18 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

