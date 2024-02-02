Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

