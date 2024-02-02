CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

