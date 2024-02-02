CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11. CorVel has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $255.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 2.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

